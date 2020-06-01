Safer at home guidelines released for Colorado’s youth day and sports camps

Alert
DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment has provided safer-at-home guidelines for children’s day and sports camp operations that reopen on or after June 1.

A confirmed case of COVID-19 among campers or camp staff requires notification and cooperation with their local public health agency. Camps should learn about outbreak guidance for non-healthcare facilities.

Decisions on residential overnight camps for July and August will be made in mid-June. 

Children’s residential camps choosing to operate as day camps must receive approval from the Colorado Department of Human Services and their local public health agency.

Camps designated for children with special health care needs are strongly advised not to operate.

Day camp guidelines for prior to camp opening, while camp is in session, employees, and campers are outlined.

