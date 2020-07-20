Scott Slater Brings his Craft Burgers to Rino

Denver’s destination for elevated burgers, bacon and beer, the first Colorado outpost of Slater’s 50/50 brings craft burgers – including its signature 50/50 ground bacon and beef patty – as well as salads, healthy bowls, flatbreads, wings, shakes and more to The Hub, located within Denver’s River North Art District.

Its welcoming, light and bright interior offers an ideal location for families to gather, while 18 TVs make it the perfect place for catching a game with friends, and a private dining room for up to 14 people offers a sophisticated space for intimate meetings and events. The restaurant’s centerpiece – a large, rectangular stone bar – serves up handcrafted cocktails, wine and more than 50 beers – half of which are local – on tap. Slater’s 50/50 offers a best in class happy hour, lunch and dinner.

What: Slater’s 50/50 Denver Grand Opening

When (day and time): Friday, July 24, 2020

Where: 3600 Blake St, Denver, CO 80205