RVshare continues to see a boom in business

At the start of the pandemic, RVshare was flooded with cancellations and experienced a huge drop in bookings, causing the company to pivot their business to booking RVs for first responders, critical infrastructure workers, and medical trips for a short period.

However, when national and state parks began to reopen for camping in April 2020, RVshare saw bookings come barreling back and bookings ahead of this year’s spring break are growing even faster.

RVshare bookings in Denver are up 343% for the month of April year over year.

According to RVshare’s recent survey on spring travel trends, 67% of consumers are likely to consider traveling by RV this summer, showing how a reluctance to fly, paired with the ease of travel and social distancing provided by RVs, continues to make RVs an attractive alternative. Travelers are still weary of hitting the runway, with 54% saying they are unlikely to consider flying.

RV rental offers a number of advantages including greater flexibility as according to research conducted by STR and RVshare, 75% of travelers are looking for flexible booking options and 72% are planning to book trips last minute. With an average booking window of 30 days, RV rentals are a great and easy option for those looking to book