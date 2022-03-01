DENVER (KDVR) — Here in Colorado, many people are worried for the people of Ukraine. Among them is a 16-year-old exchange student whose family is right outside the capital city of Kyiv.

Ivan Kozlov is asking for help getting supplies to his war-torn country.

Koslov left his mother, father and sister to attend Pueblo West High school in southern Colorado, but he never dreamed war would reach his family near Kyiv while he was away.

“I just messaged them just this morning and we couldn’t finish our conversation because the Russians started shelling my city again,” Kozlov said. Kozlov described the harrowing moments to FOX31 during a conversation Tuesday morning.

“We were just texting but my mom said they heard sirens in the city. It is a sign that civilian people need to go to the shelter and hide,” Kozlov said.

His father just volunteered to fight in the Ukrainian army. It’s a lot to think about for anyone, especially a teenager, but Kozlov is still constantly watching news reports.

“Just going to school and trying to keep up the grades and doing homework has been really hard lately,” said Kozlov. “All of those thoughts are going through my head about my country and my people.”

He is now trying to help in what way he can by raising money and awareness.

“So, if you see some info online about our fundraiser please consider donating some money to the Ukraine in support,” Kozlov said.

Kozlov came to Colorado to learn, but at this moment, it is this young and isolated Ukrainian who is in the position to teach others a lesson about love of family and country.

He is scheduled to stay in Colorado until June, but with the war being as unpredictable as it has been in the early days of the conflict, that time frame may have to change.