The 8th Annual Run for the Ring 5K Run/Walk and Fun Run is taking place on Saturday, August 13th, 2022 ant there’s still time to sign up.

Join Barbara Davis Center patients, loyal supporters, and running fanatics to run for the brass ring – the cure for type 1 diabetes. All event proceeds support the efforts and programs of The Guild of the Children’s Diabetes Foundation whose mission is to fund research, promote diabetes awareness and education, assist families in need, provide continuing education scholarships, sponsor social activities for children and their families and more!

Registration begins at 7:00 a.m. at the Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes on the Anschutz Medical Campus located at 1775 Aurora Court, Aurora, Colorado, 80045. The 5K Run/Walk starts at 8:00 a.m., and the Kids Fun Run begins after the 5K Awards Ceremony. Run for the Ring is a certified 5K course and qualifying race for the BoulderBOULDER.

For more information and to register visit: https://runsignup.com/runforthering.