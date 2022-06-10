The American Raptors and Glendale’s Infinity Park are proud to host the first Challenge Cup of the Americas International Rugby Competition happening THIS WEEKEND!

The round robins will be played on June 11th and June 18th with two rugby teams from North America – the American Raptors (Glendale) and the University of British Columbia Old Boys Ravens (Vancouver) – and two from South America – Jaguares XV (Argentina) and Peñarol Rugby (Uruguay) facing off.

Tickets are still available and everyone is welcome to attend.