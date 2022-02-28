The Ruby Hill Rail Yard is now officially open for the 2022 Season. Featuring ten rails and boxes of varying configurations and skill level, the rail yard is available to both snowboarders and skiers and is absolutely free. Weather permitting, the rail yard will be open into March.

However, did you know that the Ruby Hill Rail Yard is the brainchild of former U.S. Olympian Bob Holme? That’s right, former Olympian ski jumper who now works for Winter Park Resort designed and developed the urban ski part in in 2006 and runs it today on a completely volunteer basis along with about 25 other volunteers.

It was developed to help bring love of skiing and snowboarding to urban residents who might not otherwise have a chance to try the sports. Winter Park provides the rails, terrain park design and staff; and Denver Parks and Recreation provides the location and management.

Ruby Hill Park is located off South Platte River Drive and West Florida Avenue. The rail yard is open every day during regular park hours from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. and is lighted every day from dusk until 9 p.m. Ruby Hill Rail Yard is free to the public.