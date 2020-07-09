RTD’s new touchless sprayer provides a fast and easy cleaning tool for public transportation

DENVER (KDVR) – The Regional Transportation District (RTD) is using the EvaClean Protexus Backpack electrostatic sprayer to keep buses and light rail safe and sanitized.

In June, we received our latest shipment of electrostatic cleaners. These enable us to provide hospital-grade disinfection of our vehicles and facilities. https://t.co/jZnHZ7AgVb — RTD (@RideRTD) July 9, 2020

According to the makers of this cleaner, the “touchless electrostatic technology ‘wraps around’ surfaces and objects in 360 degrees, providing three times more coverage in the same amount of time than traditional spray bottles, buckets and rags.”

“They provide hospital-grade disinfection of our vehicles and facilities,” said Dan McClain, senior manager of safety and environmental.

“Because of the static charge, it clings to everything in all places, even hidden spaces,” said McClain.

“It takes about five minutes to clean a train,” said Tim Walker, manager of light rail vehicle maintenance.

“Hand-wiping each train took up to 20 minutes, so this saves time and employees.”

RTD has 16 new electrostatic sprayers, 6 in light rail operations, 8 in bus operations and 2 in the facilities division.

Each train gets sprayed every day when it comes back in from service.