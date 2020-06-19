RTD to resume collecting fares and front-door boarding July 1

DENVER (KDVR) — The Regional Transportation Department (RTD) will resume fare collection and boarding via front door on all buses on July 1. Both actions were suspended April 5 due to COVID-19 when safety restrictions were implemented for riders and operators.

Contactless payment options such as RTD’s Mobile Tickets app, the Uber app or the Transit app are the safest ways to fulfill RTD fares. Purchase of mobile tickets are available the day of travel on all three platforms. Riders can still pay cash on the bus, if they choose not to obtain a ticket or don’t have a pass.

RTD requires all riders to wear face masks and keep a distance of six feet from other passengers. They are requesting persons riding buses and trains to use their judgement in deciding whether to board, depending upon the number of passengers already on them.

Some routes have increased frequency due to demand. The addition of these options will make it easier for passengers to keep proper social distance.