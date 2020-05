DENVER (KDVR) — The Regional Transportation District (RTD) announced Monday that the E line service will be suspended through May 16 for track maintenance between Sky Ridge Station to Ridgegate Parkway Station.

For service between Ridgegate and Lincoln stations, RTD suggests to board the R line train and make transfers at Lincoln Station.

Affected stops include:

Ridgegate Parkway Station

Lone Tree City Center Station

Sky Ridge Station