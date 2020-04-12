RTD implements steps to encourage social distancing

DENVER (KDVR) – RTD says it is taking steps to ensure that social distancing is adhered to across the system in order to keep passengers and employees safe.

They are asking the public to use good judgement when using public transportation and encouraging passengers to only take essential trips, wear masks while riding transit and to practice proper hand-washing hygiene and coughing and sneezing etiquette.

Some of the steps RTD is taking to encourage social distancing include:

Limiting capacity to approximately 15 passengers per bus and 20 on larger buses

If necessary, buses will bypass stops if social distancing limits are reached

Adding additional buses on the most popular routes and stage buses in those areas as available

Limit capacity to approximately 30 on rail cars

“Our intent is to provide sufficient service while asking passengers to exercise social distancing on our vehicles,” said Paul Ballard, RTD interim general manager and CEO. “It is imperative that our passengers use sound judgment when boarding and selecting a seat on our buses and trains to ensure they can maintain social distancing.”

RTD is also providing personal protective equipment to their employees, and has already announced the suspension of fare collection and rear-door boarding and exiting to help protect employees and customers.

Additionally, RTD says they are offering grocery delivery to Access-a-Ride customers as a food delivery option.