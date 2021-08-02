RTD driver attacked on duty, woman gets caught on bus

GLENDALE, Colo. (KDVR) — A Glendale woman was left with no choice but to hide after her RTD bus driver was attacked on the job.

It happened in the middle of the afternoon on Saturday, returning home from her trip to Brazil. Before getting on the bus at Central Park, she heard two men yelling at her bus driver, who was standing just outside the bus doors. She boarded but moments after, captured horrifying video.

“They were saying, ‘I’ll kill you, I’ll fight you,’ but the driver wasn’t saying anything back, he was just standing there stoically,” said Tiffany M, who was the only person on the bus at the time.

She pulled out her phone and started recording when the two men ran over and started throwing fists. But when it didn’t stop, she took cover in the back of the bus, hiding under a seat to call 911.

“While I had 911 on the phone, the driver came back on the bus, bloody,” Tiffany explained. “There was blood coming down the back of his head. He got into the drivers seat.”

After she watched the two men leave, she ran up to the driver to check in on him.

“To make sure he was coherent I started talking to him, asking his name and where he’s from, his age, and the year,” said Tiffany. “It’s the things you ask a head injury victim to make sure he is coherent.”

The driver was unable to radio for help so Tiffany made the calls on her own phone. When police and EMS arrived, Tiffany got a ride home but she’s more hopeful that her driver will make it home soon too.

“I wish I knew if he was okay. I want to give him a hug, but considering it was two guys against one, that guy held his own,” said Tiffany. “He has two little girls, 2 and 5 years old, I just would love to know if he’s okay.”

RTD has yet to comment on the incident. Denver Police tell FOX31 those two men got away and are hoping to make an arrest.