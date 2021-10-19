Roller derby returns to Denver after an 18-month absence

For 18-months, the pandemic halted the Denver roller Derby and Rocky Mountain Rollergirls from any live-action roller derby events. This also created a significant financial challenges for both leagues and a return to play offers an opportunity to address overhead costs.

This Saturday, October 23rd, Denver Roller Derby and Rocky Mountain Rollergirls are excited to announce the return of live roller derby to Denver. The leagues are hosting a Halloween-themed mix-up doubleheader.

DRD and RMRG skaters will take the track together in costume for two spooky-themed bouts. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the action starts at 6 p.m. All ages are welcome and children 12 and under are free. Adult beverages will be available on site for those 21 years and older.

Tickets and more information can be found at: https://bit.ly/derby-returns