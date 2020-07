DENVER (KDVR) – The Denver Zoo announced on Wednesday the passing of Rodrigo, a capybara that lived at the zoo since 2011.

Rodrigo was 10 years old, the upper end of the species’ life expectancy, zoo officals said.

We are sorry to announce the passing of Rodrigo, our beloved capybara. Rodrigo’s keepers had to earn his trust when he joined us in 2011. By the time he passed, he’d let keepers scratch his back. At 10 years old, Rodrigo was at the upper end of the species’ life expectancy. pic.twitter.com/tFssdvstgL — Denver Zoo (@DenverZoo) July 30, 2020