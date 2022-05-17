Le Dîner en Blanc, the popular Parisian-inspired pop-up picnic characterized by its famous all-white dress code, will take place in Denver for the first time ever on June 4, 2022.

The Mile High is now one of 120 cities across six continents to host this global phenomenon and highly sought-after “secret dinner party”. The event will be held in one of the city’s best-known public spaces, though the exact location is kept a secret until one hour before the event starts.

Le Dîner en Blanc began in Paris in 1988 when François Pasquier wanted to organize a picnic to reconnect with old friends. The concept was simple: “Bring a meal, and bring a new friend.” Seeing as his garden was too small to receive all the guests, he told them to convene at a public space and to dress in white, so they could find each other. This friendly gathering became so popular that it grew over time to what is now one of the most pursued culinary events around the world.

In essence, Le Dîner en Blanc promotes friendship, elegance and gallantry. Over the course of the evening, guests experience the beauty and value their city’s public spaces by participating in the unexpected. They’ll feel as though they’ve been whisked away on holiday without ever leaving home.

Heading the inaugural Denver Le Dîner en Blanc are local hosts Lauren Ripko, as well as Michael and Amber Handby – the nightlife entertainment duo who brought Sundown Colorado music festival to Denver just last year. The team will execute this event with its original traditions and concepts while incorporating local touches to make it their own.



To participate in this first edition, sign up on the waiting list via the official website at denver.dinerenblanc.com and click on the Register tab.