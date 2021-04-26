Rockies GM Jeff Bridich steps down

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Rockies announced Monday that the team’s General Manager and Executive Vice President Jeff Bridich have mutually agreed that Bridich will step down from his role, effective immediately.

The Rockies also announced that Greg Feasel, the club’s Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer has been named President/Chief Operating Officer.

Feasel has been the team’s EVP and COO since 2010. He’s been with the organization for 26 seasons.

Feasel will now oversee baseball operations in addition to his current responsibilities leading all facets of the club’s business operations, including spearheading the organization’s role as host of the 2021 MLB All-Star Game festivities this July, according to the Rockies.

Bridich joined the Rockies baseball department in 2004 and rose to senior director of baseball operations in 2006, and then senior director of player development in 2011. Since being named GM in October 2014, Bridich oversaw the Rockies’ only consecutive playoff appearances in franchise history, in 2017 and 2018.

The Rockies said the team will appoint an interim General Manager for the remainder of the season and will conduct a search for a permanent General Manager once the 2021 MLB postseason is over.