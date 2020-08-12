Robert Irvine is Back with a New Restaurant Impossible: Back in Business

In the new spinoff Restaurant Impossible: Back in Business, premiering Thursday, July 30th at 9pm ET/PT on Food Network, Robert continues his quest as he helps previously featured restaurants affected by the current pandemic.

Forced to adapt to a new way of doing business, Robert looks to rescue these desperate restaurant owners from complete collapse once again. With Robert’s tireless work ethic, genuine care, and a little outside-the-box thinking, Restaurant Impossible: Back in Business shares heartfelt stories of perseverance and hope.