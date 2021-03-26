Road to Recovery: Assistance available to those impacted by the King Soopers tragedy

Boulder, Colo. (KDVR) — The road to recovery is a long and seemingly endless one, but community organizers are stepping up to assist those directly affected by Monday’s tragedy by offering an array of social services.

The Family Assistance Center, located at 2855 63rd Street, opened their doors at 10 a.m. on Friday and will keep them that way until 7 p.m. The center will also be open during the same hours on both Saturday and Sunday.

Assistance Center open 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. through March 28 for all impacted by Monday’s tragedy. #BoulderStrong https://t.co/LnlkxF6Je5 — Boulder OEM (@BoulderOEM) March 26, 2021

Services available at the center include access to therapy dogs, food provided by the Salvation Army, Red cross spiritual care, crime victim compensation, F.B.I. consultations and even massage and acupuncture.

If you or anyone you know would like to join the community conversation about the Boulder shooting, you can join the virtual conversation that starts at noon on Friday here.