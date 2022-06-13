When schools end for the year, kids and teens are more present throughout their neighborhoods. For many, the easiest and most independent mode of transportation is their bicycles. The Colorado State Patrol is asking parents for help in reminding their kids about the ‘rules of the road’.

Perhaps the most important lesson for your cyclist when sharing the roads is to never assume you have the right-of-way. Your top priority at all times is to avoid a crash. So, have them swap out the earbuds for a properly fitting bike helmet and take them out into the neighborhood at the beginning of each summer season to review the ‘rules of the road’. Don’t forget the ‘Safety Stop’ that just went into effect this year. CDOT – Safety Stop