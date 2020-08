LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The three-mile stretch of US 36 that was shut down due to an oil spill in Rocky Mountain National Park has reopened just in time for the weekend.

According to authorities, a diesel spill overnight on Monday caused the closure of a section of US 36 just west of Bear Lake Junction to east of Deer Ridge Junction in Rocky Mountain National Park.

Officials say the spill has been cleaned up and all contaminated soil has been removed.