Road rage likely a factor in deadly Brighton crash, police seek witnesses

BRIGHTON, Colo. (KDVR) – Brighton police are investigating a fatal accident that occurred about 4:30 a.m. Friday morning.

The driver of the truck, a 36 year old man from Northglenn, died on the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt. Identification is pending until relatives are notified.

The crash happened on southbound Highway 85 at E-470.

Witnesses say a truck and another vehicle, possibly a Jeep Grand Cherokee, were driving aggressively and speeding.

Brighton police are asking any witnesses to events that lead to the crash or the crash itself to contact them at 303-288-1535. They are also asking for information on the Jeep and the driver.