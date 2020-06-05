Watch
Road closures, voluntary evacuations in the Mishawaka area of Larimer County due to wildfire

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – The Larimer County Sheriffs Office (LCSO) Emergency Services responded to a wildfire in the area of the Mishawaka Inn early Friday afternoon

Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) reported that Highway 14 (Poudre Canyon Road) is closed between Narrows and McMurray Ranch Rd. Stove Prairie Rd to US 287 is also closed.

LCSO Emergency Services says air resources have been ordered.

The sheriff’s office is contacting residents for voluntary evacuations, seven homes are in immediate area. The fire is currently estimated to be about three acres.

