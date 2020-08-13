River North Park opening celebrated in RiNo

Graphic representation of the Plaza, part of the Promenade

DENVER (KDVR) – A new green space, the 3.5-acre River North Park, opened on Thursday in an area formerly home to warehouses, rail and manufacturing businesses.

The park, located along the South Platte River in River North on Arkins Court, is part of the Game Plan for a Healthy City to provide community gathering places.

“Parks and green spaces are critical to creating complete neighborhoods for our residents, and thanks to the people’s investment in our parks system, we can bring these amenities to the River North community,” Mayor Hancock said.

“By bringing our love for our parks and our love for the arts together in this way, River North Park will be a wonderful outdoor space for the residents here in the area.”

Along with the green space, the park features access to the South Platte River and a new playground.

Graphic representation of the Pavilion

Thursday was also the groundbreaking for phase one of the River North Promenade, featuring flexible festival space, anticipated to be completed in 2021.

“River North Park is one of the many improvements the city is bringing to the area,” said Happy Haynes, executive director of Denver Parks and Recreation.