RiNo district no longer affiliated with ‘CRUSH Walls’

DENVER (KDVR) – “CRUSH Walls”, a street art festival featuring dozens of local artists and providing millions in artist stipends is no longer affiliated with the RiNo district in Denver.

The RiNo district made the announcement in December and provided an update on Thursday.

“The RiNo Art District is no longer affiliated with Crush Walls. This year and in the future we will continue to provide paid opportunities for artists with our monthly mural program.“

Earlier this week, the founder of “CRUSH Walls” said the festival has “parted ways with RiNO”.

The founder said the festival was never intended to be restricted to one space.

The CRUSH Walls announcement was posted on Instagram:

In the second half of 2020, sexual assault allegations began surfacing about the founder of CRUSH Walls. One of the allegations was detailed by “fierce_phoenix_fitness_ on Instagram.