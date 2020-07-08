RiNo Art District Restaurants and Bars expand patios to the streets

DENVER (KDVR) — This week RiNo Art District will coordinate street closures to create patio space for restaurants and bars through the summer, possibly going into the fall.

“We are delighted to support local businesses during this difficult time and also to reduce the dominance of cars and create a more pedestrian friendly environment. European style outdoor cafe culture is coming to Denver,” said John Deffenbaugh, RiNo Art District Projects Director.

RiNo has been working with 25 bars and restaurants to expand outdoor dining, add physical distancing space and increase foot traffic. A block and half-block sections of the district will be closed this week

Closures include:

Larimer Street between 27th and 28th and between 29th and 30th

25th Street between Larimer and Lawrence

35th Street between Wazee and Wynkoop

Walking and bike lanes on Larimer will transition to the center on the closed streets to keep those streets accessible to pedestrian and bike traffic