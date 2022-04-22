UPDATE (2:41 p.m.): Evacuations remain in place as a precaution. Academy School District 20 says the fire is not impacting their schools at this time but afternoon bus routes will be impacted. If a student’s bus stop is in the evacuation area, D20 asks that parents make arrangements to pick up their kids at school.
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department declared The Farm Fire knocked down as of 2 p.m. CSFD said crews have bulk of fire knocked down, and no structures were lost.
The original evacuation orders are still in place, however, as are many road closures.
The “immediate evacuation” was been issued for everyone who lives in The Farm subdivision due to a grassfire that began early afternoon on Friday. There is also a “mandatory” evacuation for homes on Ridgeline road.
Evacuees can go to Pine Creek High School located at 10750 Thunder Mountain Avenue.
CSFD has noted there is “heavy fire in heavy fuels.” Crews say smoke and wind is making it difficult to approximate the size of this fire. The Colorado Springs Police Department has begun closing roads in the area.
Multiple units are assisting. Avoid the area.
