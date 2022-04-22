UPDATE (2:41 p.m.): Evacuations remain in place as a precaution. Academy School District 20 says the fire is not impacting their schools at this time but afternoon bus routes will be impacted. If a student’s bus stop is in the evacuation area, D20 asks that parents make arrangements to pick up their kids at school.

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department declared The Farm Fire knocked down as of 2 p.m. CSFD said crews have bulk of fire knocked down, and no structures were lost.

The original evacuation orders are still in place, however, as are many road closures.

The “immediate evacuation” was been issued for everyone who lives in The Farm subdivision due to a grassfire that began early afternoon on Friday. There is also a “mandatory” evacuation for homes on Ridgeline road.

The fire is located north of Great Wolf Lodge and south of the creek on the south end of the The Farm neighborhood. Wind is out of the SSE in this area gusting between 35 and 45mph right now. Gusts will pick up over the next 90 minutes. #cowx pic.twitter.com/4VNxN27bgx — Matt Meister (@TheWxMeister) April 22, 2022

Evacuees can go to Pine Creek High School located at 10750 Thunder Mountain Avenue.

The Farm Fire / Patrick Bradshaw

The Farm Fire / Patrick Bradshaw

The Farm Fire / Patrick Bradshaw

The Farm Fire / Patrick Bradshaw

The Farm Fire / Patrick Bradshaw

The Farm Fire / Patrick Bradshaw

The Farm Fire / Patrick Bradshaw

The Farm Fire / Patrick Bradshaw

The Farm Fire / Photojournalist Mike Duran

The Farm Fire / Photojournalist Mike Duran

The Farm Fire / Photojournalist Mike Duran

CSFD has noted there is “heavy fire in heavy fuels.” Crews say smoke and wind is making it difficult to approximate the size of this fire. The Colorado Springs Police Department has begun closing roads in the area.

Multiple units are assisting. Avoid the area.

Community Notification:

Due to the fire behind The Great Wolf Lodge on Federal Drive, CSPD is on priority dispatch. Please only call 9-1-1 for life-threatening emergencies. Hold all other calls until we come off of this status. Thank you. — Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) April 22, 2022

This article will be updated.