More than 6-million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease and over 11-million Americans provide unpaid care for people with Alzheimer’s or other dementias. Unfortunately, more than 80% of Americans know little or are not familiar with mild cognitive impairment which can be the early stages of Alzheimer’s. 1 in 3 seniors dies with Alzheimer’s or another dementia and it kills more people than breast cancer and prostate cancer combined.

The Alzheimer’s Association needs your help and if you have a bicycle, you can now do something about these staggering statistics.

The Ride to End Alzheimer’s is a cycling event taking place this Sunday, June 12th in Fort Collins. There are routes for all skill levels including a 20-mile, 40-mile, 60-mile and 100-mile routes. 100% of funds raised goes to Alzheimer’s Research.