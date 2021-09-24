Ride of a Life Time for Children’s Miracle Network

OnSaturday, September 25Life Time is hosting its inaugural Ride of a Life Time charity cycle event to raise money for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and the Life Time Foundation.

The eventis open to the public and there is no registration fee. Every participant is asked to raise a minimum of $250 for the causes and 100% of all donations will be equally split among the two charities. Participants can expect a fun, heart-pounding collaboration of Life Time’s signature indoor cycle formats like AMP, EDG and PWR. People can also participate virtually from home or outdoors.

Life Time has set a $1 million fundraising goal for the event to benefit Children’s Hospital Colorado.