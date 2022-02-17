Reward offered for info on Zuni Street robbery suspect

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Police need your help identifying a male they suspect is responsible for a robbery that occurred in early February.

On Feb. 1 at 7:40 p.m., the convenience store located at the intersection of North Zuni Street and Speer Boulevard was robbed by a 5 foot and 8 inches tall white or Hispanic male. He is estimated to weigh around 180 pounds and left the scene in a Ford F-150, presumed by authorities to be from the mid-2000s.

If you have any information in relation to this case or any others, please contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. They are offering up a reward of $2,000 to anyone who can help get this crime solved.