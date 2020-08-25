Return to Work Day of Caring Recruiting Event

Return 2 Work‘s Day Of Caring is August 28th, so sign up now to match-up ahead of time, and radially improve positive outcomes—lasting placements. That way, Day of Caring will be more about interviews than dropping off resumes.

Day Of Caring incorporates lessons learned from their large-scale Military and Veterans Employment Expos. At Day Of Caring, Job Seekers receive similar intensive training prior to the hiring event, but they’ve enabled them to do it at home and at more convenient times.

Return 2 Work will continue providing weekly workshops after Day Of Caring to prepare applicants for interviews. And monthly heartbeat events to introduce them to employers, mentors, and STEM interns.