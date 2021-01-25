Rethinkability ski challenge hosted by NSCD

The National Sports Center for the Disabled (NSCD), one of the nation’s leading providers of adaptive outdoor recreation, is pleased to announce their RethinkAbility Ski Challenge at Winter Park Resort which kicks off on Feb. 1, 2021.

Due to COVID restrictions, the NSCD will not be hosting its annual Wells Fargo Ski Cup and has pivoted with this month-long vertical feet challenge where both individuals and corporations can participate and help raise funds for the organization.

Kim Easton, President and CEO of the NSCD shares how the event will take place this year.