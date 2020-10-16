Restaurants get Creative to Combat Covid this Winter

Winter is coming to Colorado and, in today’s COVID economy, perhaps no other industry is more concerned about what’s to come than local restaurateurs who are relying on outdoor dining to help their business as they face limited seating availability inside.

Despite closures and these continued challenges, the culinary industry is adapting and still in need of qualified professionals — professionals to help navigate a new season of service ahead but also professionals in industries such as health care and assisted living facilities who still need chefs.

Blake Stine with Emily Griffith Technical College give us an inside look at the industry is changing and how educators are helping the industry adapt.