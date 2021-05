POUDRE CANYON, Colo. (KDVR) — Two people were rescued up the Poudre Canyon on Saturday after their raft overturned.

Units have left the scene of a water rescue up the Poudre Canyon. Two people were rescued from an overturned raft. They were safely transported to shore on Boat 7. Highway 14 has reopened. More information to come. pic.twitter.com/a4Ox9YCvH7 — poudrefire (@poudrefire) May 1, 2021

Highway 14 was temporarily closed while the rescue took place.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.