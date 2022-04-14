Rent in Colorado continues to rise and Senior Managing Editor of Rent.com, Brian Carberry says our state has seen a large rental price spike.

Rent.com’s Rent Report reveals how much rental prices have spiked this year and how much renters are paying compared to other cities and states. Of the markets in their analysis, 97.7 percent recorded price increases for one-bedrooms and all markets saw increases for two-bedrooms. In fact, rent for a Denver one bedroom apartment has gone up an average of 20%.

Data for individual neighborhoods vary. For example a studio in the LoHi neigborhood averages $2163 per month. In the LoDo neighborhood, the average studio rental is $3083. Rental Market Trends & Average Rent in Denver, CO | Rent.com.

Rental rates will likely remain high moving forward as demand continues and inflation is driving up prices.