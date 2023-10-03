The live stream has ended. FOX21 News will upload the full press conference in the video player above.

(PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) will hold a press conference on Tuesday, Oct. 3 about fallen State Parole Officer, Christine Guerin Sandoval, who also worked at PCSO for 12 years from 2007 to 2019 and was named the 2018 Law Enforcement Officer of the Year.

Photo provided to Colorado Springs Police by Officer Christine Guerin Sandoval’s family.

The press conference is slated to begin at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, according to PCSO.

Later in the afternoon on Tuesday, a law enforcement procession will escort Officer Guerin Sandoval from the El Paso County Coroner to Pueblo, where she lived.

FOX21 News will be at the press conference on Tuesday and will live stream it through the video player above.