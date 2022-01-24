Remembering Deputy Heath Gumm 4 years later

DENVER (KDVR) — Today marks four years since Deputy Heath Gumm was killed in the line of duty in Welby, CO.

Deputy Gumm was responding to a disturbance call in the area of 88th Ave. and Dawson St. when he was shot in the chest by Dreion Dearing, whose trial wrapped in 2020 with a guilty verdict.

“Today we remember the life and legacy of Adams County Deputy Sheriff Heath Gumm, who was killed in the line of duty on January 24th, 2018. We still grieve with our brothers and sisters @AdamsCoSheriff and will never forget the ultimate sacrifice Deputy Gumm made,” said Adam’s County Fire in a Twitter post.

In the four years since Deputy Gumm’s tragic death, his family, community and fellow officers have kept his legacy alive. The Deputy Heath Gumm Foundation, a non-profit organization, was started by Deputy Gumm’s family.

The organization supports law enforcement and first responders.