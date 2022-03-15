Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative that honors the woman in our community that have made nation and local communities stronger.

We’ve narrowed our nomination down to four finalist. Today we’re profiling Josina O’Connell.

Josina O’Connell-Romero continually strives to empower and uplift everyone around her as a physician, leader in the community, role model, and mother.

She inspires us all daily through her passion, resiliency, tenacity, empathy, positivity and stories of personal triumphs. Since joining HIP, many of my classmates have successfully entered medical school, dental school, and pharmacy school thanks to the leadership and guidance in this program.

During her time with HIP, Dr. O’Connell-Romero also founded and is the Executive Director for the Student Health Investment Partnership (SHIPs), a non-profit organization working to address healthcare inequity, inequality, disparity, and to advance population health and wellness. In this program, undergraduate students provide support to marginalized communities in Colorado, defined by their elementary school constituency. Their needs are narrated by the school faculty, parents and invested community leaders. Dr. O’Connell-Romero created SHIPs because of her work through Denver Health, realizing the great need for an organization to work with local, in-need, high-diversity, low-income communities. SHIPs is currently working with Charles M. Schenck Community Elementary school to address their self-identified needs, having experienced great success with tutoring and food resources.