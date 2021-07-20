Relationship expert says 75% of women want a dad bod over beach bod

News
Posted: / Updated:

Is the summer of the “dad bod” upon us?   Matchmaker and relationship expert Elizabeth Overstreet says: possibly.   A report from Dating.com released recently reveals that over 75% of women would rather a man with a “dad bod” over the fit “beachbody” of the past.

Summer 2021 is expected to bring an influx in dating as widespread vaccine distribution and the relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions can allow singles to return to the dating scene and according to Overstreet, singles are more than ready again to find love and dating.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories