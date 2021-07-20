Relationship expert says 75% of women want a dad bod over beach bod

Is the summer of the “dad bod” upon us? Matchmaker and relationship expert Elizabeth Overstreet says: possibly. A report from Dating.com released recently reveals that over 75% of women would rather a man with a “dad bod” over the fit “beachbody” of the past.

Summer 2021 is expected to bring an influx in dating as widespread vaccine distribution and the relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions can allow singles to return to the dating scene and according to Overstreet, singles are more than ready again to find love and dating.