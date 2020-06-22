REI to close Westminster store

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Outdoor gear retailer REI is closing its store in Westminster.

The location at 14696 Delaware St. within the Orchard Town Center will cease operations at 6 p.m. Monday.

“The spread of COVID-19 prompted REI to temporarily close our 162 stores in March, and like many retailers across the country, we have asked landlords and property managers for their assistance and understanding regarding rent payments,” REI spokeswoman Caitlin Goettler said in an email. “Unfortunately, we were unable to reach an agreement with our landlord in Westminster.”

Goettler said the Westminster store is the only one within the chain to permanently close as coronavirus-related restrictions on business operations ease around the country.

REI opened the Westminster store in March 2009. After temporarily closing in March, it reopened on May 11 for curbside pickup only.

The closure will leave REI with eight stores in Colorado, six of them along the Front Range.

