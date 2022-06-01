The world’s leading breast cancer organization, announced that it will hold a MORE THAN PINK Walk in Denver, Colo., this fall on Sunday, October 23, 2022, in a new location at the Civic Center Park, the civic and cultural heart of Denver.

Whether you are in treatment, celebrating survivorship, or a family member, friend or loved one, this event helps support the effort to end breast cancer forever.

The Power of ONE Week – a week’s worth of events to honor those who have been impacted by breast cancer – will precede the Walk starting on Monday, October 17, 2022. A schedule of in-person and virtual events and additional details will be announced soon.

Registration is now open for the walk this fall.