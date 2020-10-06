Registration fees higher than $1,000, how to budget for a new car or truck

DENVER (KDVR) — Confused about how much you’re paying to register your car or truck? It can seem like there are as many different fees as there are cars on the road.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers found it is important to understand factors that influence how much you will pay before purchasing or leasing a new car or truck.

Tammie Taylor tells the Problem Solvers her father’s registration fee soared to more than $1,000 after purchasing a 2017 Nissan Rogue.

“I went ‘oh my gosh that is completely…’ well, I cussed” she said.

The Problem Solvers looked into the itemized fees and found support for safe roads and bridges, emergency medical services, a 25 cent fee for Peace Officer training and fees for several other services.

FOX31 asked the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) about what made the cost soar to more than $1,000.

The staff checked into Taylor’s father’s fee structure and tells the Problem Solvers the payment is so high because he paid an $861 sales tax on the new car. The good news is the amount will be greatly reduced when he renews next year.

The DMV tells FOX31 it is important to budget for taxes when leasing a car as well.

Keep in mind with a 36-month or less term the lessor must choose from one of the following methods.

Pay taxes to the dealer/lease company up front on a DR 0024, processed the same as a sale of a vehicle, or incorporate taxes into lease payments, which requires a DR 0026 to be submitted with lease paperwork.

The dealer/lessor must have a Colorado sales tax account and appropriate permit.

The regulations are different for a longer term lease. The DMV tells the Problem Solvers tax rates vary by county.

The state DRIVES program provides transparency for drivers by providing information about state statutes behind all of the fees.

