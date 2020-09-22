Register for the Komen Colorado More Than Pink Walk

DENVER (KDVR) — FOX31 and Colorado’s Own Channel 2 are proud sponsors of the Komen Colorado More Than Pink Walk on Sunday, Sept. 27.

This year the event will be virtual, but there will be plenty of ways to share the experience, and raise money for the cause.

Each participant can walk where they are, and share their experiences on social media.

Trevor Fuhrman and his family will be walking for his mother, and all the others like her.

“She was the cornerstone of our family,” he said.

Ardis Fuhrman was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2007. She fought hard, but lost her battle in 2009.

“I thought if I could save one person from going through what my mom went through, or if I can save one family from going through what our family went through, I knew that any amount of money or time I gave wouldn’t be in vain,” Fuhrman said.

So Fuhrman and his family dedicated themselves to fundraising, and over the years have raised about $120,000 for Komen Colorado.

“They are saving lives, and they are educating people,” he said.

One in eight women in the US will be diagnosed with breast cancer. This event helps to fund things like research, access to care, and education.

Fuhrman hopes others will join the virtual walk on Sunday. The virtual opening ceremony will start at 10 a.m. Participants can get the More Than Pink Walk app to count steps.

Registration is free, and you can register now through Sunday.