Reduction expert weighs in on the Colorado fire season outlook

FILE – In this Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, file photo, flames rise from mountain ridges as a wildfire burns, near Granby, Colo. Colorado fire officials and Gov. Jared Polis announced the 2021 wildfire season mitigation plan Thursday, April 8, 2021. The plan comes following Colorado’s 2020 season which included three of the largest fires in state history. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

DENVER (KDVR) — According to an expert, all of this rain in Colorado is good, but when it comes to talk of fire season, the crucial months are still ahead.

“It’s critical for all of us, in Colorado, to remember: All of Colorado’s a ‘Wildfire Zone,’” said Einar Jensen, a risk reduction specialist with South Metro Fire Rescue.

Jensen says despite the plentiful days of rain, for most of May in the metro area, there are still parts of the state in a drought.

He adds, even in the metro area, many cities are nestled up against open space and the possibility of a quick-moving fire.

“We are hoping that these rains either continue throughout June, or people remember that these storms and their benefits stopped in the middle of May.”

Jensen advises homeowners to clean out gutters and remove debris from under decks and patios.