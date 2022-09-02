September is National Yoga Month and with more people stressed out due to inflation, the pandemic and other stressors, now is the best time to do some yoga to reduce some of that stress.

Yoga is known to improve the mind-body connection through present-focused, body-based practice. Yoga’s balance of movement and dynamic stillness allows the body to find its inherent rhythm and sense of stabilization.

Betsy Koch, Owner of YogaSix DTC and Shawndra Sublett shares some stress release yoga moves to keep us all destressed.