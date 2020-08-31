As the music industry struggles to present large scale concerts, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, along with partner Visible, the official cellular service sponsor of Denver Arts & Venues, ancounces “Red Rocks Unpaused,” a special, free virtual concert series taking place Sept. 1-3, with performances kicking off each night at 8:00 p.m. MT.
Here are concert line-ups:
September 1 – Phoebe Bridgers, Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats (Americana, Folk) – Denver band
September 2 – Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion (rap)
September 3 – Brett Young, Sam Hunt (country)