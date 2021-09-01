Red Cross of Colorado sending additional help to those impacted by Hurricane Ida

John Walsh with the American Red Cross of Colorado and Emergency Response Vehicle Lead Volunteer along with three Emergency Response Vehicles are making a their way to Louisiana and Mississippi to help those impacted by Hurricane Ida.

Once the crew arrives, they will provide food, supplies, water and other emergency supplies to individuals impacted by the hurricane. The deployment will last for at least two weeks, while they work to support Red Cross mission.

To date, 22 volunteers from the Colorado and Wyoming region have deployed to help support the Hurricane Ida disaster mission.