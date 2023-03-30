March is Red Cross Month and throughout the month of March, Red Cross is honoring Red Cross volunteers and supporters who make the lifesaving mission of the American Red Cross possible.

Today’s Red Cross volunteers and supporters are advancing the lifesaving legacy of Clara Barton — one of the most honored women in U.S. history — who founded the American Red Cross more than 140 years ago. Her vision to prevent and alleviate human suffering has never wavered: Generation after generation, people have come together to adapt this timeless mission for their communities’ most urgent needs.

Participate in Red Cross Month by visiting redcross.org to make a financial donation, become a volunteer or take a class in lifesaving skills, such as first aid, CPR and how to use an AED.