Recycling tips for the whole family

It’s more important than ever children understand the importance of knowing what to toss as they establish recycling habits that will last a lifetime.

Tania Ragland-Castaneda with Republic Services says the the nation’s second-largest recycler processed more than 6 million tons of recyclables and more than 2.15 billion pounds of organic wast in 2020 and saw an increase in recycled aluminum, glass and plastic water bottles.

Recently, Republic Services partnered with Mizzen by Mott, an app that provides high quality and engaging learning content to offer recycling lessons and activities for students and school professionals to get kids engaged.

The STEM-based curriculum features lessons from Republic Services’ award-winning public education campaign, Recycling Simplified, which was developed to teach individuals what and how to recycle.

The lessons will debut in April, in celebration of Earth Month.