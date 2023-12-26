AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — When a Christmas tree is recycled, it is chopped up and chipped up and made into mulch — which, if it was processed by a city or county agency, is usually made available for free in the spring to residents.

Don’t forget to remove all lights, wire, tinsel, ornaments, nails and stands before dropping off your tree.

Here are just a few of the cities that are participating in tree recycling.

Christmas tree recycling near Denver

Arvada has two drop-off sites to recycle Christmas trees, free of charge, from Dec. 26 through late January, at Lake Arbor and Stenger Park.

Aurora residents can recycle their trees at one of three local drop-off sites: Del Mar Park, Saddle Rock Golf Course and Olympic Park. That is starting Dec. 26 and runs through the second Monday in January (Jan. 11).

Treecycle collections in Denver usually run the first two weeks of January. They have weekday drop sites open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Cherry Creek Transfer Station, Havana Nursery and Central Platte Campus; in addition to weekend drop sites on Saturdays, Jan. 13, 20 and 27. Weekend drop sites will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at:

Sloan’s Lake Northwest Parking Lot – W. Byron Pl. and Yates St.

Bruce Randolph – E. 40 th Ave. and Steele St.

Ave. and Steele St. Fred Thomas Park – 2400 Quebec St.

Evie Dennis School Campus – 4800 Telluride St.

Central Platte Campus – 1271 W. Bayaud Ave.

Carson Elementary – 5420 E 1st Ave.

Kennedy High School – Newland St. and Brown Pl.

Slavens Elementary – 3000 S Clayton St.

In Englewood from Jan. 1-31, the parks division will accept trees for recycling at three area parks: Bates/Logan Park, Belleview Park and Centennial Park.

In Lakewood, residents can drop off their trees at Lakewood’s Greenhouse on West Yale Avenue. Tree recycling is free for Lakewood residents only.