Record numbers of layoffs and companies taking advantage of alternative options

DENVER (KDVR) — At least 800 employers are participating in a state workshare program that allows employees to work reduced hours while also receiving some unemployment benefits, according to the state’s Department of Labor and Employment. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, fewer than 10 companies were involved in the program.

“In an ideal world, they would contact us and say, ‘I’m about ready to implement a workforce reduction, what options do you have?’”Cher Haavind, a spokesperson for the Department of Labor and Employment, said.

Haavind said the state works with employers to consider other options, like tele-working or using unpaid vacation and sick benefits, to prevent layoffs.

Companies that have more than 100 employees are required, under a federal law called the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN), to send the state a notification if they will be laying off 50 or more employees from a single location.

So far this year, about 107 companies filed a notice with the state under the WARN act, compared to fewer than 50 in all of 2019.

Many listed the reason for layoffs as COVID-19.

During the month of March 2020, the hotel and motel industry announced the most layoffs, totaling 3363 workers. The restaurant industry reported 1046 layoffs.

“(The WARN notification) is also a trigger that deploys our services to both the employers and the workers impacted in order to make that reduction as painless as possible,” Haavind said. The state is able to provide support for those filing unemployment and searching for new jobs.